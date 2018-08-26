Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,169 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.