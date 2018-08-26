Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Up 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $751,124.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00008733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00261513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00149322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

