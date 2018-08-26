Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,520,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,471,000 after buying an additional 1,812,457 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,477,000 after buying an additional 1,369,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,363,000 after buying an additional 1,367,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,077,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,612,000 after purchasing an additional 759,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $68.03 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $80.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $168,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

