Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $68,798.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00022756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, CoinEx and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01415921 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, TradeOgre and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

