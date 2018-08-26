Moneygram International (MGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.7725741628892 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 159,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,977. Moneygram International has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Moneygram International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

