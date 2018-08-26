Morgan Stanley (MS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6680402769858 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of MS opened at $48.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

