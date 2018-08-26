Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.