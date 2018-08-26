Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mountain Province Diamonds earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5652780488459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ MPVD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $430.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.18. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.63%. research analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

