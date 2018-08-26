Movado Group (MOV) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

MOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

MOV stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 2,215 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $107,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,628. 30.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

