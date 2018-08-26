MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.46% of MSA Safety worth $91,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $22,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 214,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,416,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $18,305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5,452.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 183,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.73, for a total value of $162,741.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,894. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $339.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

