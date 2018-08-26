Mueller Water Products (MWA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

MWA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,456.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

