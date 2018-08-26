Murphy Oil (MUR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News articles about Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Murphy Oil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.3588529783014 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -241.62 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

