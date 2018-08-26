MusclePharm Corp (MSLP) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 13,000 Shares

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MusclePharm alerts:

On Tuesday, July 10th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 94,475 shares of MusclePharm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $92,585.50.

Shares of MSLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.09. MusclePharm Corp has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10).

Separately, ValuEngine raised MusclePharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.