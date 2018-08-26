Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

