Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,431,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 691,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 266,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,236 shares of company stock worth $4,120,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins set a $98.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $78.32 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

