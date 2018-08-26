Myomo Inc (MYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,812 shares, an increase of 2.5% from the July 31st total of 1,030,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 257.70%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myomo by 243.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the second quarter worth $312,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

