MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.33 Million

Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $401.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $373.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $580.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

