NACCO Industries (NC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NACCO Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7118588800755 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

NC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 5,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,000 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $34,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $68,664.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

