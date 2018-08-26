NamoCoin (NAMO) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. NamoCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $33.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NamoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NamoCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NamoCoin Profile

NamoCoin (NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. The official website for NamoCoin is namocoin.name. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NamoCoin Coin Trading

NamoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NamoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

