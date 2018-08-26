National Bank Financial Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.75 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN stock opened at C$25.17 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$23.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada’s portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area (NLA) of approximately 46,973,000 square feet.

