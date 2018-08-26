National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bluestone Resources Inc (BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bluestone Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Shares of BSR opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.60.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

