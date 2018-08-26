National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,607,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,482,000 after buying an additional 1,282,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,253,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,986,000 after buying an additional 1,281,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,725,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,695,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,637,000 after buying an additional 351,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,218,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 242,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $932,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $705,001.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.