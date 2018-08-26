Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0686287817645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 557,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,403. The company has a market cap of $333.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.62.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.