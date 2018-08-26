NCI Building Systems (NCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect NCI Building Systems to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCI Building Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NYSE:NCS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other NCI Building Systems news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $1,879,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,413.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.