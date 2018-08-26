Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.95 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Neblio has a market cap of $26.31 million and $320,777.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00029108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,211,316 coins and its circulating supply is 13,463,945 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

