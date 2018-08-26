Neenah Inc (NP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 4.35% of Neenah worth $62,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neenah by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,129,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,872,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,518,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neenah by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,252,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 892 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $79,200.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 498 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,041 shares in the company, valued at $183,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $324,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

