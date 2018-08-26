NetCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,681.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, NetCoin has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NetCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,718.00 and approximately $1,681.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.02121778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00565608 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041811 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024710 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010209 BTC.

NetCoin Profile

NetCoin (CRYPTO:NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io. NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

