Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.63% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $55,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after buying an additional 706,047 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86,203.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after buying an additional 568,940 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $14,333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,061,000 after purchasing an additional 132,749 shares during the period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28, a PEG ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $120.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 86,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $8,651,079.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,614,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,335 shares of company stock valued at $17,273,648. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.