NevaCoin Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $74,305.00 and $146.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041972 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032517 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,275,870 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.