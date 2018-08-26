New Gold Inc. (NGD) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,351,235 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 10,549,053 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Scotiabank downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 270.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 114.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New Gold by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

