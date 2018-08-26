Newell Brands (NWL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $21.68 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

