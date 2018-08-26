Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 154,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Newfield Exploration worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newfield Exploration by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NFX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

