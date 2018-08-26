NIC Inc. (EGOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 184,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,198. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NIC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

