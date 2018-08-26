Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $358,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

