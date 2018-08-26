No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $325,525.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $325,525.00 and $7.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00262151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035271 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,120,912 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.