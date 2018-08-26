Noku (NOKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $0.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00008302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00265286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00151508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,793,734 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.