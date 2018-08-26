Nomura Raises Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by Nomura from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.77.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

