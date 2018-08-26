Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,721.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4,687.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

