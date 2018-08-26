Nortek (NTK) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Nortek (NASDAQ:NTK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nortek earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.3061021840076 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:NTK remained flat at $$85.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nortek has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

Nortek Company Profile

Nortek, Inc (Nortek) is a diversified company delivering technology-driven products and solutions for lifestyle improvement at home and at work. The Company’s segments include the Air Quality and Home Solutions (AQH), which manufactures, markets and distributes room and whole house ventilation products; the Security and Control Solutions (SCS), which manufactures and distributes an array of products for residential applications; the Ergonomic and Productivity Solutions (ERG), which includes computer workstations with ergonomic features; the Residential and Commercial HVAC (RCH), which manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners; the Custom and Commercial Air Solutions (CAS), which designs, manufactures and sells custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning products and systems, and Audio, Video and Control Solutions (AVC), which manufactures and markets an array of products and solutions primarily for the residential audio, video automation and control.

