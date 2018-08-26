Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

