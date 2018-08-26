Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,105,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

TJX Companies stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.