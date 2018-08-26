Novan (NOVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. ValuEngine raised Novan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on Novan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Novan had a negative return on equity of 607.91% and a negative net margin of 1,064.82%. research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Palmour purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 273,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,690.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novan by 83.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

