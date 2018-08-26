NRG Yield Inc Class A (NYLD.A) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

NRG Yield Inc Class A (NYSE:NYLD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Yield Inc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYLD.A stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. NRG Yield Inc Class A has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

