Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $870,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,356.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock worth $3,961,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $58.94 and a one year high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

