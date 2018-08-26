Nuls (NULS) Price Tops $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00022561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, CoinBene and QBTC. Nuls has a market cap of $60.38 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuls has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00152977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls’ launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls.

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, QBTC, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Binance, OKEx, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

