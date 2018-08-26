Numus (NMS) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Numus has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Numus has a total market capitalization of $212,914.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numus

Numus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 2,750,877 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. Numus’ official website is numus.cash.

Buying and Selling Numus

Numus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

