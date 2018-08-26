Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,467 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $144,679,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 177.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,677,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 787,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.24 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

