NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Stake Raised by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NV5 Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NV5 Global by 188.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,138 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in NV5 Global by 16.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 283,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NV5 Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $15,049,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $86.50 on Friday. NV5 Global Inc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

