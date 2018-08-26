Octoin Coin Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $100,737.00 and approximately $944,476.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00262671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00152868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035431 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 798,263 coins and its circulating supply is 416,133 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

