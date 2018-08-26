Odyssey Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoins.cc. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, CoinTiger, FCoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

